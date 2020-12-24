Hendrickson (neck) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, and he is considered questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.

After collecting two sacks and a forced fumble in a narrow loss to the defending champion Chiefs last Sunday, Hendrickson now finds himself in danger of missing his first contest of the year. The 2017 third-round draft choice was limited during Tuesday and Wednesday practices, but he now enters the Saints' Christmas Day matchup against Minnesota with a cloudy status given a DNP during Thursday's session. Hendrickson is enjoying a breakout 2020 campaign, having recorded 12.5 sacks and 24 QBs after posting career bests of 4.5 and nine in those respective categories entering the season.