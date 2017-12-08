Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable to return Thursday
Hendrickson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Falcons due to an ankle injury, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hendrickson was questionable heading into the contest with a knee injury, but ultimately suited up. The severity of his ankle injury is unknown at this time. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...