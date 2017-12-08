Hendrickson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Falcons due to an ankle injury, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hendrickson was questionable heading into the contest with a knee injury, but ultimately suited up. The severity of his ankle injury is unknown at this time. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.

