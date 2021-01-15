Hendrickson (neck) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson was forced to miss New Orleans' wild-card win over the Bears due to a neck injury, but he'll be back in action after just a one-game absence. After leading the Saints with 13.5 sacks in the regular season, Hendrickson's return stands to provide a notable boost against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.