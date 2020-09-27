Hendrickson (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hendrickson was initially listed as questionable, but he's managed to shake his groin injury in time to go Sunday. With Marcus Davenport (elbow) inactive again, Hendrickson looks primed to draw another start at defensive end.
