Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Records sack in win
RotoWire Staff
Sep 13, 2020
Hendrickson totaled four tackles (four solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Saints.
Hendrickson got to Tom Brady in this one and had a productive day in the stat sheet. After a career year in 2019, he'll look to keep positive momentum going when the Saints travel to Las Vegas in Week 2.
