Hendrickson recorded two tackles (two solo), one sack and one forced fumble in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

After recording a pair of sacks in Week 1, Hendrickson got to the quarterback again in Week 2, posting his third sack of the season. Entering his third season, Hendrickson had two career sacks to his name, and he's already exceeded that total in just two weeks of play. He also forced a critical fumble by stripping Jared Goff at the Saints' 13-yard line, but the ensuing scoop and score by teammate Cameron Jordan was unfortunately blown dead. Hendrickson appears poised for a breakout campaign, and he is a player to monitor.