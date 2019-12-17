Hendrickson accounted for three tackles (two solo) and 0.5 sacks in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.

The 0.5 sack brought Hendrickson's season total to 4.5, though he's provided little else in the way of fantasy-relevant statistics on the year. In 2019, the defensive lineman has recorded just 18 tackles (10 solo) and one forced fumble to go with the above-mentioned sacks.