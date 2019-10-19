Play

Hendrickson (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hendrickson logged limited practices each day this week but will sit out a third straight game anyway. The 24-year-old has eight tackles (six solo) and three sacks in four games this year.

