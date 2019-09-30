Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Ruled out with neck injury
Hendrickson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Dallas due to a neck injury, Mike Triplett of ESPN NFL Nation reports.
Hendrickson's injury has been confirmed to be a neck injury, and he's done for the night.
