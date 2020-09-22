Hendrickson produced five tackles (all solo), two tackles for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 34-24 loss to the Raiders on Monday.

Hendrickson recorded his second sack in as many weeks and looks on track to decimate his previous career highs in tackles and sacks. Those career-best numbers came in 2019, when Hendrickson recorded 19.0 tackles and 4.5 sacks, and through two games in 2020, he's nearly half way there. He'll face Green Bay in Week 3.