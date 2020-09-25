Hendrickson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With Marcus Davenport (elbow) out the first two games of the season, Hendrickson earned nearly 57 percent of the Saints' snaps on defense en route to nine solo tackles and two sacks. Both Hendrickson and Davenport enter the weekend with a 'questionable' designation, so if both are active, the potential exists for the pair to share pass-rushing reps.