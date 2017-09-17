Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Suffers left leg injury
Hendrickson hurt his left leg Sunday against the Patriots and is questionable to return, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Hendrickson had posted three tackles (one solo) in his NFL debut before leaving with this leg ailment. The rookie defensive end was playing a considerable amount of snaps being listed as No. 4 in the depth charts, so a quick return could help him polish off a stellar entrance into the league.
