Hendrickson finished with one solo tackle, one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Hendrickson has now recorded a sack in three of four games this season and is well on his way to topping the career-high 4.5 he provided in 2019. He'll try to stay hot when the Saints face the Chargers in Week 5.
