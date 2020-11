Hendrickson racked up two sacks and two tackles for a loss in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Add another pair to Hendrickson's season total. He's now up to 7.5 sacks through eight games and ranks third in that category in the NFL. He'll look to keep the momentum going against Nick Mullens and Co. in a Week 10 duel with San Francisco.