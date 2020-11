Hendrickson totaled two tackles (both solo), two sacks and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

After getting to Matt Ryan twice Sunday, Hendrickson is tied with Myles Garrett for the league lead in sacks with 9.5. Hendrickson has more than doubled his career-best 4.5 sack mark set in 2019, and he'll look to add more to the total in Week 12 against Denver.