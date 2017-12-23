Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Unable to play Sunday
Hendrickson (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Hendrickson was speculated to sit out multiple games after suffering the ankle injury in Week 14, and will miss his second straight game on Sunday. Al-Quadin Muhammad, George Johnson and Hau'oli Kikaha are all likely to serve secondary roles in New Orleans' defensive line rotation this week with Hendrickson ruled out.
