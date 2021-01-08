Hendrickson (neck) will miss Sunday's wild-card round game against the Bears, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hendrickson's absence will be a major blow to the Saints' defense considering his 13.5 sacks in the regular season ranked second in the NFL. Marcus Davenport will fill in at defensive end opposite Cameron Jordan, while Hendrickson will set his sights on healing up for the divisional round should the Saints get past Chicago without him.
