Hendrickson (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

The Saints indicated last week that Hendrickson was likely out for three weeks and he did not practice this week, so this was to be expected. Hau'oli Kikaha and Al-Quadin Muhammad should continue to see increased workloads opposite Cameron Jordan in Hendrickson's absence.

