Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Won't play Week 16
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hendrickson (neck) is inactive for Friday's game against the Vikings, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Hendrickson suffered a stinger last week against the Chiefs. In his absence, Marcus Davenport should see a bump in playing time.
