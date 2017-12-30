Hendrickson (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson has not practiced since sustaining the ankle injury against the Falcons in Week 14, and has no clear timetable for his return. Al-Quadin Muhammad and George Johnson should again serve secondary roles in the Saints' defensive line rotation with Hendrickson sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories