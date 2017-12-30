Saints' Trey Hendrickson: Won't return Week 17
Hendrickson (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Hendrickson has not practiced since sustaining the ankle injury against the Falcons in Week 14, and has no clear timetable for his return. Al-Quadin Muhammad and George Johnson should again serve secondary roles in the Saints' defensive line rotation with Hendrickson sidelined.
