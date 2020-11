Hendrickson totaled one solo tackle, one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 26-23 OT win over the Bears on Sunday.

Hendrickson has racked up 5.5 sacks through seven games this season and is tied for 10th in the NFL in that category. New Orleans' pass rush will likely be a vital component of the team's defensive gameplan in Week 9 against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.