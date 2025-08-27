The Saints won a waiver claim for Palmer on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Palmer jumps from one NFC South team to another after sliding down the depth chart in Tampa Bay the past couple years. The Saints don't have nearly as much talent as wide receiver, but they currently have fewer injuries at the position, which means Palmer is unlikely to have a significant Week 1 role. A 2023 sixth-round pick, Palmer got a lot of playing time as a rookie but produced just 385 yards on 68 targets (5.7 YPT), before dropping to 22 targets (and improving to 7.8 YPT) in a depth role last year. He's the second late addition at WR in New Orleans, following a trade for Devaughn Vele last week. The depth chart now looks a bit better behind locked-in starters Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, but the Saints' QB situation remains among the worst in the league, starting Spencer Rattler in Week 1 against Arizona.