Palmer (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Palmer is working through an ankle injury that he may have picked up at some point during Wednesday's practice, given that he hasn't played in any of the first four games of the regular season. His practice participation Friday will indicate his chances of being active for Sunday's home tilt against the Giants. Wide receivers Dante Pettis, Tommy Mellott and Kevin Austin would be candidates to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game if Palmer is not cleared to play.