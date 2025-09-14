Palmer (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Palmer was claimed off waivers by the Saints in late August after failing to make the Buccaneers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. However, the 2023 sixth-rounder has been a healthy scratch in each of the first two games of the regular season, and he's unlikely to see the field unless Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Devaughn Vele or Mason Tipton were to miss time. Palmer's next opportunity to suit up is Week 3 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 21.