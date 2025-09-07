Saints' Trey Palmer: Inactive for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palmer (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's clash against the Cardinals.
Palmer joined New Orleans as a waiver claim in late August, so he may not have had time to get completely caught up with the playbook. He's also no better than No. 5 in the Saints' wideout pecking order, with all of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks and Devaughn Vele clearly ahead of him on the depth chart. Mason Tipton is also on the roster and is active for Week 1, so he may be ahead of Palmer as well.
