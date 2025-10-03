Palmer (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Palmer was unable to practice Thursday and Friday due to an ankle injury, which is severe enough for him to sidelined for Sunday's NFC clash. Veteran wide receiver Dante Pettis was signed to the Saints' practice squad Thursday, and he joins Kevin Austin and Tommy Mellott as the top candidates to be elevated to New Orleans' active roster due to Palmer's injury. Palmer's next chance to play is Week 6 against the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 12.