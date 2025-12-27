Welch was elevated from the Saints' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Welch has been elevated to New Orleans' active roster for the second time this season ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans. In the Week 3 loss to the Seahawks, the Wyoming product failed to record an offensive statistic while playing 12 total snaps (eight on special teams, four on offense). Now back with the active roster, Welch is expected to play a depth role in the Saints' tight end corps while also contributing on special teams in Week 17.