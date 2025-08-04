Welch (undisclosed) was an active participant at the Saints' practice Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Welch exited Wednesday's practice early with an undisclosed injury, but he now appears to be back to full strength after a couple days of rest. The tight end spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign on the practice squad with New Orleans, and he will likely be limited to the same role if he sticks around with the Saints in 2025.