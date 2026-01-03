The Saints signed Welch from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Welch was eligible for one more practice squad elevation, but the Saints chose to sign the tight end to the active roster instead. The 24-year-old has played in two games for the team this season, totalling nine offensive snaps and 15 special-teams snaps between the contests. Welch will likely fill a similar role in Week 18 as a supplemental blocker behind tight ends Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill and Moliki Matavao.