Saints' Ty Montgomery: Active for Week 16
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Montgomery is active for Friday's game against the Vikings, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
After being a healthy scratch each of the past two weeks, Montgomery will be available Friday to help a New Orleans offense that will be without top pass catcher Michael Thomas (ankle).
