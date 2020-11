Montgomery (hamstring) has been activated from IR for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

Montgomery has been practicing for three weeks now, so he's ready to return to action for this divisional tilt. He hasn't played since Week 2, and he recorded just three touches through the first two games. With the Saints' offense mostly healthy, too, his role will be reserved to change-of-pace duties behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray.