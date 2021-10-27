Montgomery recorded one rush for four yards in Monday's 13-10 win over the Seahawks.

Montgomery failed to catch his lone target in the contest. Alvin Kamara led the backfield with 20 rushes, while also pacing the team in targets with 11. Kamara should continue to dominate touches in the Saints' offense, leaving little behind for fringe players like Montgomery. The versatile wideout provides little value for fantasy purposes.