Montgomery should handle an increased role in Sunday's game against the Panthers following news that Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington are all in COVID-19 protocol, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

The Saints are expected to promote running back Tony Jones from the practice squad, and Taysom Hill figures to get his fair share of running plays as well. Montgomery has just one carry this year, but he rushed 32 times for 103 yards for the Jets in 2019.