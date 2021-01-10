Montgomery (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's wild-card game against the Bears.
Montgomery was outstanding in relief last week, posting 105 yards on 18 carries and adding a two-yard reception. However, Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington have all been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, so Montgomery will watch from the sidelines to begin the playoffs.
