Montgomery was the standout on Day 3 of training camp, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Montgomery was signed in the offseason to provide depth at running back, but his versatility as a receiver gives his game an added layer that likely appeals to the Saints' coaching staff. His best season came in 2016 with Green Bay when he totaled 805 total yards and three scores while nabbing 44 passes. He's unlikely to see much work as a running back behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, but it's possible he sees some work in the passing game given his skill set.