Montgomery carried 18 times for 105 yards and caught one of two targets for two yards during Sunday's 33-7 win over the Panthers.

With practically the entirety of Saints' backfield corps in the COVID-19 protocol, Montgomery took on a featured role and gashed the Carolina defense for 5.8 yards per carry. He wasn't very involved in the passing attack with his team playing from ahead the whole game, but it was still a surprisingly effective performance from a veteran who had logged just three offensive touches on the season coming in. Montgomery could have a part to play in the wild-card round game against the Bears if Alvin Kamara and/or Latavius Murray are still sidelined, but both backs seemingly have a chance to return for the start of the postseason.