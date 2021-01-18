Montgomery rushed four times for 14 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in the Saints' 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Montgomery saw some extended work out of the backfield with both Latavius Murray (quadriceps) and Taysom Hill (knee) out of action, but he was unable to turn his opportunities into meaningful production. The hybrid running back/receiver is slated for free agency in 2021, and his future with the Saints is unclear. Even if he returns, he'll likely play behind Murray and Alvin Kamara.