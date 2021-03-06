Montgomery re-signed with the Saints on a one-year deal Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It sounds as if the contract is more incentive-laden than anything else, but it does come with a $137,500 bonus. The veteran running back played in six games last season compiling the fewest carries (19) and rushing yards (101) since his rookie year, but almost all that production came in a meaningless Week 17 contest against the Panthers where Montgomery averaged close to six yards-per-carry.
More News
-
Saints' Ty Montgomery: Racks up five touches in loss•
-
Saints' Ty Montgomery: Inactive for wild-card game•
-
Saints' Ty Montgomery: Racks up 107 scrimmage yards•
-
Saints' Ty Montgomery: Could serve as lead back Week 17•
-
Saints' Ty Montgomery: Active for Week 16•
-
Saints' Ty Montgomery: Healthy scratch Sunday•