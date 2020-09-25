Montgomery (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Montgomery was free and clear of the Saints' injury report until Friday, when he was limited at practice due to a hamstring injury. This may indicate an issue stemming from the session itself, but the reserve running back's status now will remain up in the air until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. An absence from Montgomery could pave the way for Dwayne Washington to earn his first snaps of the season, but the Saints backfield still is paced by Alvin Kamara, with Latavius Murray in a change-of-pace role.