Saints' Ty Summers: Returning to New Orleans
Summers re-signed with the Saints on a one-year contract Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Summers appeared in three games for New Orleans in 2022 after being signed off Jacksonville's practice squad. The 27-year-old linebacker will likely fill a depth role for the Saints in 2023.
