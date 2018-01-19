Davison recorded 31 tackles (22 solo), two forced fumbles and one pass defensed across 16 games in 2017.

Davison averaged just under 37 defensive reps in 2017, as the 25-year-old became an integral member of the Saints young pass-rush unit. Davison is under contract for one more season with the Saints before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. There's a chance he sees an expanded role in 2018 with John Hughes and Alex Okafor slated to become free agents this offseason.