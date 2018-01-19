Davison recorded 31 tackles (22 solo), two forced fumbles and one pass defensed across 16 games in 2017.

Davison averaged just under 37 defensive reps in 2017, as the 25-year-old became an integral member of the Saints young pass-rush unit. Davison is under contract for one more season with the Saints before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. There's a chance he sees an expanded role in 2018 with John Hughes and Alex Okafor slated to become free agents this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories