Saints' Tyeler Davison: Missing practice with leg injury
Davison (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that Davison was wearing a protective boot on Monday after taking an MRI following Sunday's game, but the defensive end said he's only dealing with a "short-term injury." While the Saints can breathe a sigh of relief that their starting defensive end isn't nursing a severe injury, Davison is nonetheless uncertain to be ready in time for Sunday's game against the Browns.
More News
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: 31 tackles on year•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Sees limited action Sunday•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Expected back for training camp•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Scheduled for shoulder surgery•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Active Week 4•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Questionable for Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...