Davison (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that Davison was wearing a protective boot on Monday after taking an MRI following Sunday's game, but the defensive end said he's only dealing with a "short-term injury." While the Saints can breathe a sigh of relief that their starting defensive end isn't nursing a severe injury, Davison is nonetheless uncertain to be ready in time for Sunday's game against the Browns.

More News
Our Latest Stories