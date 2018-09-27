Saints' Tyeler Davison: Practices in full
Davison (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Davison sat out two straight regular season games due to a foot injury, but has finally managed to return to practice. The starting defensive end seems on track to suit up against the Giants on Sunday, so Taylor Stallworth and David Onyemata should return to serving depth roles.
