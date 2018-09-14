Saints' Tyeler Davison: Ruled out for Week 2
Davison (foot) has been ruled out against the Browns on Sunday.
Davison missed practice earlier this week and was spotted wearing a protective boot, but the starting defensive end's injury is reportedly minor. As long as Davison remains sidelined, Taylor Stallworth is expected to shoulder his full defensive workload.
