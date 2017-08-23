Saints' Tyeler Davison: Sees limited action Sunday
Davison (shoulder) saw just 16 snaps in Sunday's preseason win against the Chargers, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Davison had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum but he has since recovered. He appears in line for another year as a top backup along the Saints defensive line.
