Play

Davison (shoulder) saw just 16 snaps in Sunday's preseason win against the Chargers, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Davison had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum but he has since recovered. He appears in line for another year as a top backup along the Saints defensive line.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories