Saints' Tyeler Davison: Sitting out Week 3
Davison (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Davison has only played in Week 1 when he made four tackles (one solo) during 52 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers. With Davison's absence, Taylor Stallworth and David Onyemata should both see an uptick in snaps for the second straight week.
More News
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Missing practice with leg injury•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: 31 tackles on year•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Sees limited action Sunday•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Expected back for training camp•
-
Saints' Tyeler Davison: Scheduled for shoulder surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...