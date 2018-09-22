Davison (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Davison has only played in Week 1 when he made four tackles (one solo) during 52 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers. With Davison's absence, Taylor Stallworth and David Onyemata should both see an uptick in snaps for the second straight week.