Shough completed 30 of 43 passes for 243 yards and one interception during Sunday's 24-10 defeat versus Atlanta. He also logged seven carries for 22 yards, and he lost one fumble.

Shough's first career home start was bookmarked by a pair of turnovers, losing a fumble on a botched exchange on the Saints' second offensive play before throwing an interception on a heave in the final seconds. The rookie quarterback was under fire during his first career home start, getting sacked five times. He also finished as New Orleans' leading rusher after RB1 Alvin Kamara was forced out with a knee injury in the first half. The lackluster support system around Shough isn't likely to make things easier for him moving forward. He and the rest of the offense will look to clean things up ahead of the Week 13 contest versus Miami on Sunday, Nov. 30.