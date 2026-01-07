New Orleans is committed to Shough as the team's starting quarterback for the 2026 season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Shough looked impressive in the second half of the 2025 campaign, as he took over for Spencer Rattler (finger) as the team's starting quarterback midway through Week 8's game against the Buccaneers. Across 10 regular season appearances since, Shough completed 225 of 325 pass attempts for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while also rushing 45 times for 186 yards and another three scores. He also played three offensive snaps versus Seattle in Week 3 and failed to complete either of his two pass attempts. New Orleans currently holds the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it appears the team considers Shough a potential long-term answer at quarterback and will focus on improving his supporting cast during the coming offseason.