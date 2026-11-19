Shough is no longer wearing a protect glove on his left (non-throwing) hand at Thursday's practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The second-year quarterback suffered two broken bones in his left hand back on Oct. 5 and has been playing with the glove ever since. He's also been able to only hand the ball off with his right hand since suffering the injury. Shough has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,173 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions across nine starts this season. He's averaging one full yard less per pass attempt (6.3) and 1.3 fewer yards per completion (9.5) compared to his 2025 rookie season.