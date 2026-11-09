Shough completed 21 of 35 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-22 overtime win over the Browns.

New Orleans got by with three Charlie Smyth field goals and an Audric Estime two-yard TD run in regulation, but Shough connected with Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown in OT that held up as the winning score when the Browns scored on the subsequent possession but failed on a two-point attempt -- the same way the Saints lost to the Lions in their season opener. Shough will take a 14:6 TD:INT through eight games into a Week 10 clash with the Panthers.